Bailard Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 203,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,517,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.69. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

