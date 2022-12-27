Bailard Inc. Decreases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,568,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Paychex by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after buying an additional 238,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

