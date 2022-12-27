Bailard Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 120.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of SJM opened at $159.44 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $159.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.26 and its 200 day moving average is $140.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

