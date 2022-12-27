Bailard Inc. Has $632,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after acquiring an additional 157,060 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 246,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after buying an additional 57,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.