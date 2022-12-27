Bailard Inc. Reduces Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GXO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $92.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

