Bailard Inc. Sells 328 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PM opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

