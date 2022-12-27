Bailard Inc. Sells 991 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $105.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average of $105.53.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.