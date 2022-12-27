Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lessened by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,753 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

