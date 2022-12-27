Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Barings Corporate Investors Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:MCI opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.
Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
