Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:MCI opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCI. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

