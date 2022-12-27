Barton Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Barton Investment Management raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for 2.4% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Barton Investment Management owned approximately 0.13% of Okta worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 134.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after buying an additional 618,300 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 5,021.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after buying an additional 531,153 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 79.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,338,000 after buying an additional 354,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $23,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,669 shares of company stock worth $1,725,406. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price target on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

