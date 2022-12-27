Barton Investment Management Has $14.79 Million Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software makes up about 3.0% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management owned 0.33% of Coupa Software worth $14,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61,744 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 104,877 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 83,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 64,753 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupa Software Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares in the company, valued at $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,566.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,181 shares of company stock worth $1,344,626. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

