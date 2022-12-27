Barton Investment Management Has $2.47 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Barton Investment Management cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 0.5% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $200.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

