Barton Investment Management Has $36.42 Million Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Barton Investment Management lessened its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the period. BlackLine accounts for 7.4% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management owned about 1.02% of BlackLine worth $36,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,566.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,566.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,953 shares of company stock worth $470,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.06. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

