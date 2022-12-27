Barton Investment Management Increases Stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Barton Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 351.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,853 shares during the quarter. Global-e Online comprises 0.9% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Barton Investment Management owned approximately 0.11% of Global-e Online worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,510,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,018,000 after buying an additional 37,889 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 88,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Price Performance
NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.44.
Global-e Online Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.