Barton Investment Management Reduces Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Barton Investment Management cut its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,039 shares during the period. Duck Creek Technologies accounts for 2.2% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,741,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,610,000 after buying an additional 3,252,753 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,282,000 after buying an additional 2,142,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after buying an additional 478,497 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 433,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 256,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCT opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.47. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

