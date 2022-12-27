Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $33.61 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 4.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $205.83 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.58 and a 200 day moving average of $201.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

