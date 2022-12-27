BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$66.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.15.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$60.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$54.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.48. BCE has a one year low of C$55.66 and a one year high of C$74.09.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.99 billion. Research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.5499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.64%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

