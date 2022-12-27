BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$66.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2022

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.15.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$60.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$54.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.48. BCE has a one year low of C$55.66 and a one year high of C$74.09.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.99 billion. Research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.5499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.64%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.