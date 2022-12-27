Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,486,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

NYSE:PRU opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

