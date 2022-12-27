Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.7% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock opened at $343.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.87. The company has a market cap of $330.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

