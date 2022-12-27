Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $998,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $117.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.14. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

