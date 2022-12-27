Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,400 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 131.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $173.33 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.29.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

