Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,134 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,504 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 456,040 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

