Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 27 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $483.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $347.00 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $477.47 and its 200 day moving average is $437.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.