Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 382 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

