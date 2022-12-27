Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 722 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

