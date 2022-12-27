Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CL opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.74. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

