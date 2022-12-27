Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $6,042,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 61.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,055,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 400,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

