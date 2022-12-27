Bend DAO (BEND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $137,042.48

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $39.07 million and approximately $137,042.48 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

