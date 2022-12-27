Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €3.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.19) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.34) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($5.11) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.13) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.87) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Aroundtown Price Performance

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €2.14 ($2.28) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €2.27 and a 200-day moving average of €2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €1.73 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of €5.73 ($6.09).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

