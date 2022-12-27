Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 202 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.59 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.44.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

