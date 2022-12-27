Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BGI opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.
Birks Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Birks Group (BGI)
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.