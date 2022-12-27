BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCMGet Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BIT Mining in a report issued on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BIT Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BIT Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

BIT Mining Trading Down 17.3 %

BTCM opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.39. BIT Mining has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Institutional Trading of BIT Mining

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTCM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BIT Mining by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining in the first quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BIT Mining by 1,519.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BIT Mining by 66.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining in the first quarter worth $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

