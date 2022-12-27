BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BIT Mining in a report issued on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BIT Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BIT Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining Trading Down 17.3 %

BTCM opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.39. BIT Mining has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Institutional Trading of BIT Mining

BIT Mining Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTCM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BIT Mining by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining in the first quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BIT Mining by 1,519.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BIT Mining by 66.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining in the first quarter worth $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.