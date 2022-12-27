BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.12

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 51.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $230,436.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037140 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00040099 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005894 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00227580 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0933325 USD and is down -26.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $258,748.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

