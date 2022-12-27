Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Up 0.8 %

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

BX stock opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.