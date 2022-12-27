BlueArk Price Hits $0.0014 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $44.54 million and $513,804.28 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,839.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.00611266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00258595 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00055012 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001111 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00137409 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $502,558.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.