BNB (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $38.97 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $243.63 or 0.01446816 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion and approximately $302.54 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,965,514 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,965,572.74166605 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 243.28843463 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1161 active market(s) with $279,378,889.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.