BNB (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $38.97 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $243.63 or 0.01446816 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion and approximately $302.54 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,965,514 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,965,572.74166605 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 243.28843463 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1161 active market(s) with $279,378,889.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.