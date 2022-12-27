BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 500 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 500 ($6.03) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BP.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.63) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.33) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.64) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.45) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.64) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

LON BP.B opened at GBX 167.50 ($2.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 171.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 162 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 189 ($2.28).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

