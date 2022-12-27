Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

