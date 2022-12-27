Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21,147.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 231,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,583,000 after purchasing an additional 230,512 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $183.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.51 and its 200-day moving average is $186.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.