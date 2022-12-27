Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 572 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04.

