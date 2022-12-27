Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after buying an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after buying an additional 2,552,083 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.79.

