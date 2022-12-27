Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 143.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $343.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.87. The company has a market cap of $330.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

