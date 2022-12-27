Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho lowered their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Shares of AVGO opened at $552.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $509.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.06. The stock has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

