Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price at $24.22

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.5% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 816.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 256,934 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $5.96 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.