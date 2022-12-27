Brokerages Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price at $24.22

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.22.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $5.96 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
