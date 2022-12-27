Brokerages Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Target Price at $20.43

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

Several research firms recently commented on AMPL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $48,507.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $272,878 in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 1,090.0% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 2,798,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,585,000 after buying an additional 2,563,750 shares in the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,672,000. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 512.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 813,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

