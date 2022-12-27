Brokerages Set Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target at $24.91

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.91.

Several research analysts have commented on CRBG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $687,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,705.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $1,257,305,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,535,000. Toscafund Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at about $9,669,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at about $21,612,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at about $5,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

