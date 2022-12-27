Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) PT at C$3.54

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$407.72 million and a P/E ratio of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$1.92 and a 52-week high of C$5.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.99.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

