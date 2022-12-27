Brokerages Set Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Target Price at C$4.75

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.75.

CRON has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Cronos Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE CRON opened at C$3.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 25.37, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$3.32 and a 12 month high of C$5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -3.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.98.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

