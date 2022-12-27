Brokerages Set Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Price Target at C$41.64

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.64.

DFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$38.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.03. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$27.00 and a twelve month high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.3000002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

