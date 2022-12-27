Brokerages Set Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target at $16.50

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMRE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $613.90 million, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after buying an additional 56,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,752,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,784,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 185,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

